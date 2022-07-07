Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Update

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 128,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,534,000 after buying an additional 2,194,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $398.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.