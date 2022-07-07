Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

