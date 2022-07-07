R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.65 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.