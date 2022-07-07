RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $776.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTLLF. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($697.92) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €1,055.00 ($1,098.96) to €970.00 ($1,010.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

RTLLF opened at $595.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $727.75. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $517.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

