Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,628 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Essex LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,110,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.