Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.