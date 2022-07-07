Redwood Investments LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 260.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

