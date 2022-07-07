Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 207,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

MSFT stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.