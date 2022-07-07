Regal Wealth Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 103,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 45,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 61,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 19.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

