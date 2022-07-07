Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 3,949 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

