Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

