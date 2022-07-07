Resolute Financial LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resolute Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 103,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 45,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 61,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 19.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

