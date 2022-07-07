Resolute Financial LLC Sells 40 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resolute Financial LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.74 and its 200 day moving average is $288.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

