Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,490 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $223,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

WDC opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $72.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

