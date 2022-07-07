Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Blackbaud worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BLKB opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.41, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,273.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,686. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

