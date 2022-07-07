Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Coty worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Coty by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after buying an additional 2,994,511 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $22,953,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coty by 1,913.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 1,585,210 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Coty by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,222,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after buying an additional 1,584,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after buying an additional 1,407,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

