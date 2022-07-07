Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 652 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,670. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JWN opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

