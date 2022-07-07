Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

NYSE LNC opened at $46.78 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

