Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $7,906,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Comerica by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Shares of CMA opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

