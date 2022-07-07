Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Neogen worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $41,514,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $12,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neogen by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,088,000 after purchasing an additional 256,731 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Neogen by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.63. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

