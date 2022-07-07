Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of Hub Group worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

