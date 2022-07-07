Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $198.66 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average is $211.66.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

