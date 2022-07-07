Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.10 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.