Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 199,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATY opened at $39.66 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

