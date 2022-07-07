Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.23 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.99.

NYSE MGM opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.