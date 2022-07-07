Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after buying an additional 85,829 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

