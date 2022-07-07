Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of PNM Resources worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $18,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.44.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

