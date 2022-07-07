Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Patterson Companies worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 635,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,963,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 158,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

