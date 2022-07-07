Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Navient worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,108,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Navient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $7,191,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,563.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.64. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

