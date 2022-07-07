Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,571,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 855,528 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 320,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

