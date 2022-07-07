Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

RHI stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

