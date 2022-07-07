Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,437 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Loews by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

