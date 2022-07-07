Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 146 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of KMX opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

