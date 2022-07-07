Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 149 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of FirstCash worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 169,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens decreased their target price on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

