Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,507 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

