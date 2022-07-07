Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 279 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

