Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 398,002 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 398,002 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,029,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Citrix Systems by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $102,020,000 after buying an additional 444,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after buying an additional 399,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $23,695,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

