Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 405 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $186.25 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day moving average is $180.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

