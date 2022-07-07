Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 685 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,232.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

