Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 730 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of EnerSys worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

