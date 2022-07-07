Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,822,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after acquiring an additional 959,157 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REXR opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.