Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The stock has a market cap of $388.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

