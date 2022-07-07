Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RAD opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
About Rite Aid (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.