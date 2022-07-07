Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

NYSE RAD opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Rite Aid (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.