Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 73,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,254.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,552.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

