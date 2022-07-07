Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

