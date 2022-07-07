Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

RCL stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

