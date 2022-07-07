RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,583 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,747,000. Alphabet accounts for about 10.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,254.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,552.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
