Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 103,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

