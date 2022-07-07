Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.32.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

