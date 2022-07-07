Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

